Young local artists show off their work at exhibit

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Rahr West Art Museum is home to works from artists like Georgia O’Keefe and Picasso. But this month it's showcasing some aspiring artists.



Students from Roncalli High School, as well as projects from 22 other schools, is on display at the Rahr West Art Museum.

"It's just nice for others to see the time and effort that we put into it,” said Brock Dimitris, a Roncalli freshman.

It's part of the museum’s Youth Art Series. Director Greg Vadney says art teaches invaluable lessons at a young age.

"That is really important for people to learn as you go forward,” said Vadney. “Because that's how you make a contribution. Taking what is inherently your gifts and being able to share them."

The program means a lot to the students, including Roncalli junior Faith LePitch

"I think it's very inspirational for the younger kids, adults as well, to be able to look around and see that this art is being created by the youth,” LePitch said.

This is the last weekend of the showcase at the museum as the art will return to the creators after Sunday.