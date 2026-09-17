Woman accused of torturing, killing 3 stray kittens

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Emily Jeanne Allain, 29, of the Town of Newton, is accused of torturing and killing three stray kittens she had been caring for after finding them in a storage unit. Allain faces three counts of animal mistreatment and one misdemeanor bail jumping charge following the Sept. 10 incident.

Allain called police herself after killing the first two kittens, which were approximately 3 weeks old. When officers arrived, two of the kittens were dead. A third kitten was still alive but dying, and was transported to the Lakeshore Humane Society, where it later died despite treatment.

According to the criminal complaint, Allain told police she snapped and tortured the kittens because they were crawling all over her. She said she flicked, slapped, and dropped the animals. Allain claimed she did not intend to kill them, but told police she enjoyed torturing the kittens while it was happening and felt guilty afterward.

Allain is currently in custody at the Manitowoc County Jail on a $500 bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 24.