MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Wisconsin's 10th Safe Haven Baby Box is now in place in Manitowoc, giving parents a secure, anonymous way to surrender a newborn.

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Wisconsin's 10th Safe Haven Baby Box opens in Manitowoc

The bassinet at Manitowoc Fire Station 3 is the 487th baby box in the country and the 10th in the state.

"What began about a year ago as a simple lunch conversation between two people has culminated in a monumental community achievement," Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn Labre said.

Wisconsin passed its Safe Haven law in 2001, and the first box was installed in 2024. Mariah Betz, assistant project coordinator for Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said the boxes have become a secure place where a parent can anonymously surrender their baby without fear of prosecution.

"Baby is placed inside the Safe Haven Baby Box, parents shut the door and walk away. First responders are alerted there is a baby in the box, they respond to the box, give the child immediate care they need and transport baby to the hospital," Betz said.

After that, child services is contacted to help with the next steps.

"This box represents our communities commitment to compassion, protection and the belief that every child deserves the opportunity to live, grow, and thrive," Assistant Fire Chief Jeremy Wagner said.

More than a year ago, I introduced you to Brooke and Andrew Nebel and their adopted daughter, Reagan, who was surrendered through a baby box in Florida.

"It's such a mature decision out of love and courage for the life of a little one," Andrew Nebel said.

"We knew we wanted to do something with our story, her story, our journey," Brooke Nebel said.

In July, the family launched the Pear Jellyfish Foundation, which raises funds to support the adoption process. It is the sponsor of the bassinet at Manitowoc Fire Station 3.

"We wanted to try and do something for the start up costs so no family had to say no to adoption," Brooke Nebel said.

When I asked how it feels that other families in the area can now have a similar story, she described it simply.

"It is just such a blessing," Brooke Nebel said.

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