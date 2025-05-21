Wisconsin Supreme Court denies Steven Avery's latest appeal

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has denied the latest appeal submitted by Steven Avery's defense team.

The state's high court said "IT IS ORDERED that the petition for review is denied, without costs."

Avery's attorney posted the decision on "X" Wednesday, saying the decision was expected.

As expected the Wisconsin Supreme Court has denied review of Steven's petition.⁦⁦@MakingAMurderer⁩ pic.twitter.com/4dxkr6J0km — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) May 21, 2025

This is the third time Avery filed a petition for review to this court. In their latest appeal, Avery's defense team attempted to grant him a new trial, arguing that they could establish a third party suspect in the case.

A jury convicted Avery in 2007 of murdering photographer Teresa Halbach. He is currently serving a life sentence.