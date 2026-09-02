MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is preparing to honor 18 people and organizations as the first class of its new permanent Wisconsin Sailing and Maritime Hall of Fame exhibit.

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Wisconsin Maritime Museum to launch sailing and maritime hall of fame

The inductees are being recognized for their impact on sailing, boatbuilding and Wisconsin's maritime industry.

Championship sailor Gary Jobson will serve as emcee for the inaugural ceremony. Jobson has raced with five America's Cup teams and spent more than three decades with ESPN. He also serves as co-chair of the National Sailing Hall of Fame.

"The sport of sailing should be revered and celebrated," Jobson said.

Jobson said sailing in Wisconsin offers something distinct from other parts of the country.

"What's unique about sailing in the Midwest, specifically Wisconsin, is you got a wide range of waters available," Jobson said.

He said the sport also has a unique ability to connect generations — something he has experienced firsthand.

"One of the great things about our sport, you get to participate with 5 generations. As a little kid I sailed with my grandparents, my parents, my siblings and my friends, my kids, and now I'm teaching my grandkids," Jobson said.

Jobson said honoring that history could help inspire the next generation of sailors.

"Provides an incentive for younger people to be like, hey I wanna be like that person too," Jobson said.

The inaugural induction ceremony is set for Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc.

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