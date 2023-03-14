Wisconsin Maritime Museum is "Bringing Shipwrecks to Life"

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The “Bringing Shipwrecks to Life” exhibit at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum gives museum-goers a glimpse into history with vivid images and real-life artifacts from shipwrecks of the Great Lakes.

Featuring over 50 photographs from a dozen shipwrecks in three of the Great Lakes, Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, and Lake Huron from five-time Emmy Award-winner Becky Kagan Schott.

Schott is the underwater photographer behind the exhibit and says it took her over a decade to collect all of the images that are featured in the exhibit.

“I like to try to create something that is going to light your imagination," Schott said. "Whether you’re a diver, non-diver, just look at these shipwrecks because when I see them, I’m in awe.”

The exhibit opens to the public on Thursday and runs through November. You can learn more about the exhibit here.