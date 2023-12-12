Wisconsin Maritime Museum announces multi-million dollar renovation to preservation facility

Manitowoc's Wiscosnin Maritime Museum has announced plans to renovate its preservation facility. Executive Director Cathy Green says the project will cost $2 to $3 million.

Green says the new project will double the museum's footprint in Manitowoc.

Manitowoc Director of Tourism, Courtney Hansen says that the renovation will grow Manitowoc's tourism in a big way.

In Manitowoc, tourism is a big part of the economy. The Wisconsin Maritime Museum brings many visitors to town and now the museum will be nearly doubling its footprint in Manitowoc.

Tourism can be slow in the winter but come summertime Manitowoc comes alive. With the Wisconsin Maritime Museum and director Cathy Green bringing many new faces to town.

"We have a whole collection of boats and artifacts,” Green said.

Now Green says the museum is doubling its footprint. Their preservation facility, a half mile from the museum itself will be getting a major renovation. Bringing public spaces both inside and outside of the building.

"I can see concerts taking place here, markets, things like that,” said Green.

The building, named the Heritage Center, is 30,000 square feet bigger than the museum itself. Greene says the facility will continue to preserve ships and artifacts but will also be open to hands-on demonstrations and workshops for visitors.

"What we're trying to do is place ourselves as somewhere that can draw people from all over the country,” said Green.

A new feature to the city that Director of Tourism, Courtney Hansen cannot wait for.

"It's really helping grow Manitowoc’s maritime history tourism arm of our business,” Hansen said. “That's really attractive to individuals, families."

A city that brought in a record high $216 million in tourism a year ago, Hansen says she expects the new facility to help bring in even more. A project that Green is calling...

"A highlight of a career kind of thing,” Green said. “To be able to bring to bring something like this to the community and to maritime heritage in the United States."

Green says the project will be done in phases, but the final product will be completed in about three years. She believes the cost will be 2 to 3 million.

More info on the Heritage Center can be found here.