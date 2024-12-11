Winning at a young age: Manitowoc to take on youth sports in a brand new way

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc Public Schools are now going to offer youth sports at every elementary school.



Athletic Director, Stan Diedrich says that the youth program will help the older programs as well.

Diedrich and Superintendent Lee Thennes say the initiative will get kids involved and active.

Mother Melissa Mecca says she is happy her young son will be out of the house playing sports.

Right now, it's an inconsistent system, but Manitowoc Schools are looking to make youth sports available at every school. This is in hopes of getting the community back to a strong sports tradition.

"What we want to do is give that opportunity to every student, in every one of our schools,” said Superintendent Lee Thennes.

Thennes calls the district's current youth sports programs a "hodgepodge," so he's working closely with athletic director Stan Diedrich.

"If we can provide those opportunities for those kids,” says Diedrich. “It's going to trickle up into our middle school and high school programs."

Diedrich says in a few years he hopes to have all 20-plus Manitowoc Lincoln sports in every district elementary school.

"The ultimate goal obviously is you want to be playing in a state tournament,” Diedrich said. "If you're doing things the right way, things will work out good for you. That will put us in a position to be competitive year in and year out"

The last time Manitowoc Lincoln won a WIAA state championship in any sport was a football title in 1986. To get back there, Thennes says, that competition is crucial and not just in the sports realm.

"If they feel a sense of belonging to that school, they show up with greater frequency in terms of attendance, and their achievement scores go up,” Thennes said.

All of these sports would become available to young students like Marshall Mecca and his mother, Melissa.

"I'm really excited about this opportunity for our community and our kids,” Melissa said.

She told me their daughter is already an athlete and second grader, Marshall, is hoping to become one as well.

