'We're going forward'; After a large deficit, Manitowoc County makes financial plans for 2025

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc County's deficit will be covered by reserve funds. The new sales tax will go to shore up any concerns in future years.



County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer says the sales tax will generate around $7.5 million in 2025.

The previous deficit will be paid for by reserve funds and the sales tax will be used for 2025 and beyond.

The board will vote to approve the budget on October 28th.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

After a year that saw a multi-million dollar deficit in Manitowoc County's budget, the official plan for 2025 is nearly set. Here’s the first look at some of the numbers.

Manitowoc County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer says the estimated $4.5 million deficit came from the human services department.

"We need more money because of inflation and the human services increase in cost, Ziegelbauer said.

In response to the deficit, a 0.5% county sales tax has been implemented. But Ziegelbauer says the previous deficit will be covered by reserves the county has in the bank.

"The past is the past. We're going forward,” says Ziegelbauer. “The sales tax money will be used for expenses in 2025 and beyond."

Ziegelbauer told me that the sales tax will provide an estimated $7.5 million in revenue. A large chunk will go to a nearly $5 million boost in the human services department and a $1 million increase in the sheriff's office budget.

"The sales tax and the property tax go into the same pot and we allocate the money to different departments,” said Ziegelbauer.

With the addition of Manitowoc County's first-ever sales tax, the final spending amount will be just under $92 million.

"Inflation is the cruelest tax,” said Ziegelbauer. “It affects us all and it affects local government too."

The county board will have the option to approve the budget on October 28th. One board member I spoke to said he's indifferent about how the sales tax will be implemented, but understands that it’s what the county needs.