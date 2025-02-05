'We should dream big'; Manitowoc community to help find a solution in the district's $160 million question

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc has put together a community advisory board to come up with a possible solution for their facilities costs.



The Manitowoc Public School District is still unsure how it's going to deal with massive maintenance costs for aging school buildings. Now, the district says more people are stepping forward to help find a solution.

When interim Superintendent Lee Thennes asked the Manitowoc community for help, he didn't expect the response they would get.

"I was elated that we had so much interest in participation,” he said.

He says more than 40 community members have volunteered their time to help the district make critical decisions.

"The impact of our declining enrollment, the capacity of our school buildings the age of our school buildings,” he mentioned.

Those volunteers form the the community advisory board. It will convene for the first time on February 13th amid talks of possible school consolidations and redrawing district lines. Ideas that may help offset the costs of an estimated $160 million in needed upgrades and repairs.

"The outcomes of their work will likely shape the future of the Manitowoc Public School District for the next 50 to 75 years,” said Thennes.

Erin Nycz is a member of the new advisory board.

"I love this community, I'm a lifelong resident of Manitowoc,” she said. “I graduated from these public schools. I send my two daughters to these public schools."

She has watched the buildings she attended closely as her children grew up.

"They're beautiful buildings, but we can't deny the fact that they've also not been maintained properly,” said Nycz.

Another board composed of MPSD staff members is also being assembled but will operate separately from the community board.

"I think we should dream big but also hold space for all opinions,” Nycz said. “Just make sure we use our best resources to make the best decision for our future."

Thennes says that the ideas generated by the two committees will be weighed equally and recommendations will be made to the school by the end of this year.