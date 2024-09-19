'We are a community'; Small town decides to stay with volunteer fire departments

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The town of Manitwoc Rapids will re-sign a contract with volunteer fire departments in their area.



After considering a switch, the town of Manitowoc Rapids decided to stay with volunteer fire departments.

The decision comes after a large public response in favor of Silver Creek and Rockwood Departments.

The town will meet once again to answer questions on October 9th.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For weeks, many in the Manitowoc Rapids community banded together to support their volunteer firefighters. On wednesday, the town decided if they would go away from the volunteer fire departments.

After considering contracting with Manitowoc City Fire for response time concerns, the town board decided to re-sign a contract with Silver Creek and Rockwood fire departments. This came after statements from firefighters, including Kevin Klosinski of Silver Creek.

"I would just like to see better cooperation with all of the fire departments and the town boards,” Klosinki said.

And from Manitowoc City Fire and Rescue, Chief Todd Blaser was aiming to sign the town into the city's jurisdiction.

"We are able to ensure that our staff is ready to respond 24/7, 365 days a year,” Chief Blaser said.

A packed crowd at town hall listened to the decision with some in relief.

"You made the right decision for what we were all looking for,” said Randy Drumm.

But concerns still remained high about the way the town handled the situation

"The three of you came up with a solution to a problem we do not have,” Manitowoc Rapids local, Michelle Endries told the board. “There was no deficit of resources in people, equipment or budget, so I don't understand what brought us to this point."

"I really just think it should come down to a vote by the community where everyone comes together,”Rob Kakuk said. “I mean we are a township. We are a community."

Finally Silver Creek Fire Chief, Joe Stenzal asked for all of the departments to get back on the same page.

"This needs to stop,” Chief Stenzal said. “We are one team, serving the people of the community, of this county and everyone traveling through it. We need to work together."

A group of volunteers that will continue to serve Manitowoc Rapids, and local Marietta Johnson.

"Knowing that the volunteers are there for me, always has been and continues to keep me feeling safe at night and safe during the day too,” Johnson said.

The town will have their next board meeting on October 9th where they will answer the community's questions.