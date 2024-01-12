'We always try to be open': The reason this restaurant stays open during the storm

Maretti's Deli decided to stay open during the storm.

Co-owner Vicky Huletz told me that they rarely close. She says that with the storm it is important that they stay open for customers.

Many people are working on this snowy day. I'm talking to the owner at one local deli who decided to stay open through the storm.

Vicky Huletz co-owns Maretti's Deli in Manitowoc. She says with most workers living close and loyal hungry customers, they decided to stay open.

"We always try to be open,” said Huletz. “We don't want our customers, especially in bad weather, showing up with the doors locked. We don't want that to happen."

She says they have seen some business during the storm, but slow days are good for her team too.

"Sometimes when we are really busy, we don't have the time to talk to each other,” Huletz says. “So this gives us the chance to get caught up on some different cleaning and talk to each other while we are doing it."

Vicky says they want to be open Saturday but will make a final decision sometime Saturday morning.