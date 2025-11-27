CHICAGO (NBC 26) — The Valders High School band spent Thursday morning in the Windy City, marching in the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade.

Watch below courtesy of CNN affiliate WBBM, which broadcast the parade:

WATCH: Valders High School band marches in the Chicago Thanksgiving parade

Valders was one of only 13 marching bands in the parade, according to a Facebook post from the school.

98 members, nearly a third of the school's total enrollment, marched in the parade.

The band typically participates in 30-40 parades, pep rallies and sporting event halftime shows per year, according to the district's website.