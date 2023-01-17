Watch Now
WATCH: Crews battle flames at Manitowoc laundromat

Manitowoc Fire Rescue responded to reports of smoke in a laundromat Tuesday morning.
Posted at 1:33 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 14:33:41-05

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The City of Manitowoc Fire and Rescue crews posted a statement that crews responded to reports of smoke in the building at the laundromat on the corner of Washington and South 13th Street, Tuesday morning around 7:50 a.m.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, flames appeared at the roof line coming from a ventilation pipe.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Crews battle flames at Manitowoc laundromat

Additional resources from surrounding departments assisted upon activation of the MABAS system including Branch Fire and Rescue, County EMS, Newton Volunteer Fire Department, Rockwood Volunteer Fire Department, Silver Creek Fire Department, Two Rivers FIre Department, Valders Fire and Rescue.

Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department gave a special thanks to the Manitowoc Police Department, Manitowoc Public Utilities, and the Manitowoc County Emergency Services Division for their help on the scene.

