MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Kenneth Schmitz spent 21 years greeting customers at the Manitowoc Walmart — and last month, he was fired.

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Walmart fires beloved greeter after 21 years

Schmitz, better known as Kenny, celebrated his 21st anniversary with the company in May. A GoFundMe launched on his behalf says the reason for his termination was hugging customers. The decision has sparked outrage in the community, with many residents taking to social media to express their frustration and calling for a boycott.

Noemi Neuman, a Manitowoc resident who knew Schmitz from his years at the store, said his presence made a difference.

"It was kind of enlightening to walk in and see a happy face welcome you into Walmart," Neuman said.

Neuman said the relationship customers had with Schmitz felt personal.

"Seeing him for so many years it's like walking in and seeing an uncle or a cousin, you're just leaning in for a hug. It was never anything crossing the line," Neuman said.

Fellow Manitowoc residents Tommy Knapp and Jenny Matte echoed that sentiment.

"I go up I get my hug, on my way out I get another hug, or he gets a fist bump," Knapp and Matte said.

Zane Buchmann, another Manitowoc resident who previously worked alongside Schmitz, said the firing has changed where he shops.

"I haven't been here since I heard that. I've been shopping at other places even if it does cost a little more money," Buchmann said.

Buchmann said Schmitz had a unique ability to lift people's spirits.

"I could be having one of my roughest days, Kenny puts a smile on my face, gives me a fist bump, how ya doing man," Buchmann said.

Many in the community are now calling for Schmitz to get his job back.

"Ya know walking in the store it's Kenny," Knapp said.

"It's not gonna be the same," Matte said.

The Manitowoc Walmart directed inquiries to its corporate media team, which said it is against policy to discuss employee or personnel matters. A family member of Schmitz said they just want the situation to be over.

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