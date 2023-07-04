Vintage tractor showcased at the Manitowoc Fourth of July parade

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc’s Fourth of July parade featured a special vehicle, that was built before the Packers became a team.

The 1914, 16-horsepower Rumley steam traction engine, referred to now as a tractor, made its way through the parade.

Aaron Schmidt, president of the Dairyland Farm Heritage Preservation Association, a non-profit organization that showcased the tractor, said the machine was used for plowing, thrashing, and even running a sawmill.

"The machine itself shows the history of where we started and, you know, where we are now as far as farming goes," Schmidt says.

Associated with the Wisconsin Historical Society, the non-profit was originally created to help the fall harvest show at Rumley Acres in Cleveland, Wisconsin.

"It was more to bring in people from surrounding counties to help preserve farm heritage," said Schmidt.

Association members Elijah Jackson and Conner Siemers operated the machine during shows and for the parade.

"When you put a fire in this when it's cold it's like bringing it to life," Jackson said. "The steam engine, it's a very lifelike machine."

In front of the large crowd at the parade, they believe it is a great opportunity to highlight just what the historical machine could do.

"It just brings awareness that we are here in the area, we're happy to have people come in and learn about how these sort of machines work," Siemers said. "How they helped our country grow into the way it is today."

The organization will host its fall show the second weekend of October.

