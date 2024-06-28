Vang back in court for status conference, next appearance in 90 days

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Jesse Vang returned to court on Friday, his latest hearing on a child neglect charge.



Police say Elijah Vue had been staying with Vang when the three-year-old disappeared more than four months ago.

According to police, Vang was watching Elijah Vue in Two Rivers the day the three-year-old boy went missing more than four months ago.

While charged with child neglect, he hasn't been charged in Vue’s disappearance.

At Friday’s status conference, Vang's attorney appeared on his behalf. The attorney said they're about to be provided with a large amount of discovery from the state and asked for a status conference in 90 days. That conference was scheduled for September 27th.

Elijah Vue’s mother, Katrina Baur, has also been charged with child neglect. Her next court appearance is July 1st for a scheduling conference.

Both Vang and Baur have pleaded not guilty to all charges.