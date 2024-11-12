Vague bomb threat directed at Manitowoc elementary school deemed not credible, police say

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc Police say a vague bomb threat directed at an elementary school has been deemed not credible.

Police say the threat was directed specifically at Madison Elementary.

In a letter to families, Madison Elementary Principal Jennifer Eichmeier said the FBI received the vague threat Monday night.

Eichmeier said police assessed the credibility of the threat overnight, and conducted a thorough walk-through of the building. Eichmeier said police did not find any suspicious items.

"At this time, we do not have any safety concerns related to this vague threat and the school day will continue as planned," Eichmeier said in the letter. "The Manitowoc Public School District takes all threats of school violence seriously."