Vacant no more! Manitowoc's old mall site to see a massive development

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A Manitowoc development years in the making at the site of the old Manitowoc mall. It sits vacant, but not for long.

After acquiring the mall property earlier this year, Manitowoc community development director, Adam Tegen says the city finally has a development plan, first since the mall closed two decades ago.

"Pretty big deal,” Tegen said. “It will be one of the biggest redevelopments ever approved for the city."

The plan is to sell the property to Tycore Built, a Green Bay based construction company.

They will then turn 37.1 acres of land into 40 homes, 168 apartment units and 3 commercial spaces. A project that will cost $70 million.

"Having a developer that's actually interested in that piece of property and taking it on is a huge emotional lift for the community in my mind,” said Tegen.

A lift that Dean Dvorak of Action Reality sees benefitting the whole neighborhood.

"Having more properties here, more people coming to town,” says Dvorak. “More people transitioning from different homes, opening up other homes that people can use."

An area that Mary Carlson has called home her whole life.

"I used to bring my girls here at night in the parking lot to give them some driving skills," Carlson said.

She even worked at Younkers, one of the mall's hotspots.

"They always had some kind of activities going on,” Carlson said.

She told me she was saddened to see what happened with the property after the mall closed. But now, she sees it as a full circle moment.

"Being developed is going to make it hard to believe we had two malls here at one time,” says Carlson. “It's going to almost like having a little mini city."

Tegen says that the $70 million cost of the project will mainly be financed directly from the developer.