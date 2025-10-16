USS Cobia submarine returns to excited community after dry dock

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The USS Cobia submarine returned to its home port in Manitowoc after an almost 9-hour journey, drawing crowds of excited residents to the riverfront to witness the historic moment.

People gathered along the waterfront, taking photos and celebrating as the restored submarine made its way back to the Wisconsin Maritime Museum. The Cobia had been away for extensive repairs and restoration work.

Tim Newberg, a longtime Manitowoc resident, remembered watching the Cobia leave for dry dock in 1996 and was thrilled to see it back on the open lake.

"It's kinda neat watching it come in. A couple years back when they didn't I couldn't stay and watch the whole thing, I had to work. But now I'm retired and I can sit here and watch the whole thing from start to finish, it's fantastic, I love it," Newberg said.

He described the moment as just as special as the first time he saw the submarine return.

"It's beautiful, and I'm glad to have it back here by the museum," Newberg said.

Paul Rutherford also remembered when the ship went in for repairs 30 years ago, but he had a unique perspective on the journey.

"In 96 when we were in dry dock I rode it there and back," Rutherford said.

Rutherford, who worked at the museum and helped maintain the submarine over the years, expressed his satisfaction with seeing the Cobia restored and ready to serve future generations.

"I obviously worked here and I've taken care of the sub quite a lot. Painted things fixed things and what not so it feels good to see she's got another breath of life in her for a little while," Rutherford said.

The Wisconsin Maritime Museum announced that the Cobia will reopen to visitors this Thursday once the gangway is back in place, allowing people to come aboard and explore the historic submarine.

