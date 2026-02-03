UPDATE: Authorities identify man and woman found dead in Manitowoc County home

UPDATE: Authorities have identified the man and woman found deceased in their Manitowoc County home as Kenneth Kroll, 82 and Sandra Kroll, 75.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, officers were sent to the home in the 17000 block of Nero Road in the Town of Two Creeks on Tuesday morning for a welfare check. Deputies say concerns were raised regarding a "prolonged loss of electrical power and lack of contact with the occupants."

A man and a woman, now identified as Kenneth Kroll, 82 and Sandra Kroll, 75, were found deceased in the home. Deputies say Kenneth and Sandra were siblings who lived together at the location.

Autopsies were completed on Friday, and final results are expected to come out in several weeks, deputies say. No faul play is suspected and there is no danger to the community.

"As a reminder to the public, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office encourages community members to regularly check on elderly family members, neighbors, and loved ones, especially during winter months or periods of extreme weather," sheriffs said. "Prompt welfare checks and staying connected can help ensure the safety and well-being of those who may be isolated."

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A man and a woman were found dead in their home in northern Manitowoc County, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to a home in northern Manitowoc County just after 10 a.m. of Tuesday, locating an adult woman and an adult man dead inside the residence.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending family notification and further investigation, deputies say. They say there is no evidence of any danger to the community or the public.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office at (920) 683-4201. Anonymous tips may be submitted through the P3 Tips App. Neighbors may also reach Detective Nate Steber directly at (920) 683-6170.