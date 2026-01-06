United Piston Ring to close Manitowoc plant

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — United Piston Ring, Inc. has filed a notice under the WARN Act announcing plans to permanently close its Manitowoc plant, resulting in layoffs for approximately 60 employees.

The closure is part of a restructuring of the company's manufacturing operations. Layoffs are expected to begin March 6, 2026, with the facility fully decommissioned by late June.

Affected workers will continue to receive pay and benefits during the required 60-day notice period. The company said it will offer severance and transition support services to employees.