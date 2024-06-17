Two Rivers PD squashes rumors of Elijah Vue being found

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The Two Rivers Police Department issued a statement on Monday afternoon addressing online rumors.

The department said the rumors said that Elijah had been found. He has not been found. Police say the spreading of false information is disrespectful to Elijah's family and delays their own efforts.

They say that they have continued looking for Elijah using both drones and K9 search teams. They encouraged the public to continue to look.

We will continue to update you as soon as we find out more about Elijah's story.