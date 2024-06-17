Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodManitowoc

Actions

Two Rivers PD squashes rumors of Elijah Vue being found

Where is Elijah Vue
NBC 26
3-year-old Elijah Vue went missing in Two Rivers in the morning of February 20.
Where is Elijah Vue
Posted at 6:12 PM, Jun 17, 2024

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The Two Rivers Police Department issued a statement on Monday afternoon addressing online rumors.

The department said the rumors said that Elijah had been found. He has not been found. Police say the spreading of false information is disrespectful to Elijah's family and delays their own efforts.

They say that they have continued looking for Elijah using both drones and K9 search teams. They encouraged the public to continue to look.

We will continue to update you as soon as we find out more about Elijah's story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Manitowoc/ Lakeshore Reporter Preston Stober