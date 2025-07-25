MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Two Rivers is joining the growing national trend of girls flag football with a new league for elementary school students starting this September.

Building off their co-ed flag football program sponsored by the NFL Youth Football Program, the new girls league will be open to students from 2nd to 4th grade, with games played every Monday at Walsh Field.

Two Rivers launches first girls flag football league

"We've had a lot of really good positive feedback within the community and I am just real excited about this program," Kenny Shillcox, Two Rivers' Recreation & Athletics Supervisor, said.

The league will kick off with an introductory practice where players can experience the game, learn the rules, and build fundamentals.

"It'll be an introduction night and we will just kind of get the girls out there and practicing, showing them a lot of the fundamentals," Shillcox said.

The program aims to create a supportive environment for young female athletes.

"It's gonna be a great way for the girls to really have fun together, boost their confidence, support each other, just come out and have a fun time and be competitive," Shillcox said.

The young athletes will follow NFL Youth Football rules to start the season, though those rules may be adjusted based on player development.

Shillcox said he sees this program as potentially laying groundwork for the sport's future growth in Wisconsin.

"Right now there are 16 states that are sanctioned to have high school girls flag football and I think Wisconsin, it's gonna happen soon in Wisconsin hopefully, and this is kind of a building block for that," Shillcox said.

Registration is open now until August 15 with the season beginning September 8.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.