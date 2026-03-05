Two Rivers kidnapping suspects bound for trial

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Two men charged with kidnapping a 16-year-old Two Rivers girl are bound for trial, court records show.

Pedro Giron Perez, 33, appeared in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing, where Judge Jerilyn Dietz ruled there was sufficient probable cause to move forward with the case. Perez then entered a not guilty plea. His next court hearing is scheduled for April 17.

Alexcer Solis Gomez, 23, was previously bound for trial on Feb. 19. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a home on Forest Avenue in Two Rivers on Nov. 28, 2025 after the victim's sister reported her missing. A witness saw the victim leave with a man around 3 p.m.

Investigators tracked the victim's phone to Iowa and then Nebraska. Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped the suspects' vehicle on Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins, where the missing girl was found inside.

Prosecutors allege Solis Gomez told Wyoming troopers he was paid $1,500 by someone named Eduardo to pick up the victim. Both men allegedly told police they were hired to transport the victim to Utah. Prosecutors also believe a possible assault of the victim took place in Iowa based on police reports, and that the kidnapping was part of a larger human trafficking operation.