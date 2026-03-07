Two Rivers emergency sirens activated accidentally during routine Manitowoc test

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Emergency sirens that sounded in Two Rivers Saturday were activated accidentally during routine siren testing being conducted in the City of Manitowoc, the Two Rivers Police Department said.

There is no emergency or threat to the public. The activation was unintentional and occurred while Manitowoc was performing scheduled siren testing.

Residents who hear sirens outside of a scheduled test and are unsure of the reason are encouraged to monitor local news outlets or official city and police department social media pages for updates.