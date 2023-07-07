Two Rivers begins to revitalize waterfront

Two new apartment complexes will be built in Two Rivers, as part of the city's commitment to revitalizing the waterfront. The projects will contain more than 120 apartments between two locations.

Two Rivers Community Development Director Elizabeth Runge believes the first apartment could begin construction as early as September.

"We do have a need for housing and we have a lot of people interested in moving to Two Rivers and along the Lakeshore," Runge said. "The design is such that they will capitalize on the waterfront views and those lucky enough to have those units, will be able to celebrate that sunrise and sunset every day over the water."

That water is something that City Manager Greg Buckley cherishes.

"Now, as a community, we are turning our face back to the water and toward those waterways," Buckley said.

Buckley believes this is just the beginning. He imagines a Two Rivers waterfront with restaurants, bars, and other activities.

"I see a vital, active downtown that's a welcoming community where people can come and enjoy a heck of a lot of outdoor recreational activities," Buckley said. "Kayaking up and down the rivers, really reveling in connections this community has to its natural environment."

Buckley's vision of this future downtown brings excitement to Two Rivers local Mitchell Puryear.

"That's one of the great things about living here in Two Rivers and the Manitowoc area, is having that lake," Puryear said. "I know my daughter's going to enjoy it and you can't ask for anything better than that, you know."

It begins with the apartments, but more change for Two Rivers could come in the near future.

"I don't know any community that's got a better waterfront development opportunity than what we have," Buckley, the city manager, said.

