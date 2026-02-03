Two people found dead in their home in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A man and a woman were found dead in their home in northern Manitowoc County, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to a home in northern Manitowoc County just after 10 a.m. of Tuesday, locating an adult woman and an adult man dead inside the residence.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending family notification and further investigation, deputies say. They say there is no evidence of any danger to the community or the public.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office at (920) 683-4201. Anonymous tips may be submitted through the P3 Tips App. Neighbors may also reach Detective Nate Steber directly at (920) 683-6170.