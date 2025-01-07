Two large grants have the Manitowoc Mall property project near the starting gate

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The City of Manitowoc is using two large grants to ready the site for testing.



Mayor Justin Nickels says two large grants totalling $190,000 will go to getting the mall site ready for construction

He says the funds should help the massive development start in spring

The site will be home to 40 homes, 168 apartments and 3 commercial spaces

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For decades, the Manitowoc mall was a hub of commerce, but now lies in rubble. Now, two large grants to the city have this property ready for what's next.

At the old mall site, demolition crews have much of the old structure and pavement cleared away.

"It's a new birth for this side of the city, this northeast side of the community,” Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels said.

Mayor Nickels says that two grants totaling nearly $200,000, are footing the bill to get the area ready post-demolition.

"A site assessment grant to finalize all that testing and are ready to build,” the mayor said.

The project will contain 40 homes, 168 apartments and 3 commercial spaces. Mayor Nickels says the grants put the project nearly at the starting gate.

"Thanks to these dollars to get that work done, we'll be ready to develop in the spring,” he said.

Mayor Nickels added that the site assessment is mandatory, meaning the city would've had to pay the lump sum.

"Instead, we can put that toward the infrastructure and everything needed to get this site ready,” Mayor Nickels said.