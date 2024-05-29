'Turn around don't drown'; Tips to stay safe in a flood advisory

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A flood advisory has been placed on parts of Manitowoc, Calumet, and Brown counties. Here’s what you need to know to stay safe.



A flood advisory has been issued for multiple area counties as rain poured down on Tuesday.

Manitowoc Emergency Services says that the most important thing is to turn around if there is standing water.

One driver said that she is remaining extra safe and taking no risks.

Although she was not able to meet for an interview, Manitowoc County Emergency Services Director Rhonda Green shared with me what drivers, walkers, and all citizens need to be aware of in these possible flooding conditions.

One of the most important tips is never to drive through standing water, quote …

"Turn around don't drown”.

I spoke with one driver in Manitowoc, Jennifer Hebel, and her daughter, Bella.

"You have to be vigilant at all times but especially in bad weather,” said Hebel. “You have to be aware of your surroundings and beware of hydroplaning and all that."

As a former 911 operator, she's heard many of the important things to do.

"Be cautious. If you question something just don't do it,” said Hebel. “If you question it, that means it's already a bad idea."

Other tips include staying as up-to-date as possible both with us on local news and on social media, making an emergency plan of numbers and people to contact, and storing important items in a waterproof safe.

Other tips include staying as up-to-date as possible both with us on local news and on social media, making an emergency plan of numbers and people to contact, and storing important items in a waterproof safe.


