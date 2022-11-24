Thousands line the streets during 34th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade in downtown Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (NBC 26) — Floats, marching bands, trucks….

It's a tradition in downtown Manitowoc on the night before Thanksgiving.

"This is a massive event for our downtown, one of our favorite, definitely our biggest parade," City of Manitowoc Director of Tourism and parade organizer Courtney Hansen said. "This year the weather could not be better."

Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Manitowoc for the 34th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade.

"We were down here last year real quick, but there wasn't that many people," Manitowoc resident Doug Schreiber said. "But this year, the streets are lined for everything that's going on. Glad everybody can come out and see what's going on."

Schreiber was in the parade four years ago. He celebrated Wednesday night with his wife and sister-in-law.

"It's everybody out here showing support to the community," he said. "It's wonderful to see how many people out since the pandemic stuff."

The lineup started at Washington and 12th street and ended at the Rahr-West Art Museum.

"It's awesome just to see all the little kids collecting all the candy," Belinda Ryan said. "I remember when my kids were small, [I'd] bring them to the parade every year."

Justin Mahloch has been going for at least eight years.

"My kids love the animals when they come through with the humane society and all that," he said.

And for the grand finale, Santa rolled by.

"Rolls us in to be happy for the holidays," Schreiber said.