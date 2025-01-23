This Manitowoc icon turns 75! The Rahr West Art Museum celebrates a historic anniversary

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Rahr West Art Museum is celebrating its 75th year in Manitowoc.



The Rahr West Art Museum is celebrating its 75th year on the Lakeshore.

Executive Director Greg Vadney says the museum is looking to build off its historic 2024 campaign.

Vadney says that 2025 will be a celebration of the anniversary.

It's a big milestone for a Manitowoc icon. The Rahr West Art Museum can now say that they have called Manitowoc home for 75 years.

"75 really amazing years, with a lot of twists and turns,” said Executive Director Greg Vadney.

There have been plenty of executive directors in the Rahr West Art Museum's history, but Vadney gets to command the ship for the celebratory year.

"I think it's a big enough thing that we can celebrate it all year round,” he said.

The Rahr West Art Museum has been a staple of the community from annually hosting the locally famous Sputnikfest to housing works from artists such as Georgia O'Keeffe and Andy Warhol.

"All people here in Manitowoc can share in the visual arts,” said Vadney said of the museum. “Being this point of pride in for our community, to be the cultural hub of Manitowoc."

Greg calls the year exciting and says that it is coming off one of the highest-attended years ever in 2024.

"We have a launch point in 2025 to grow from those 75 years into something even better in the future,” says Vadney.

A unique aspect of the museum is that it's owned by the city, meaning the artwork here is in part owned by the citizens of Manitowoc.