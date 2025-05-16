MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is one of the largest draws to our area. But, soon it will have a twin. The Heritage Center is a soon-to-be second location in downtown Manitowoc for visitors and locals to explore.

Check out the inside look at the Heritage Center:

This Lakeshore staple expands; behind the second home of the Wisconsin Maritime Museum

"It really extends the footprint of the Wisconsin Maritime Museum,” said Kevin Cullen, Maritime Museum Director

It clocks in at nearly half a city block of new museum space.

"It really is a new aspect to the museum's capabilities to connect all people to Wisconsin's waterways,” said Cullen.

Cullen says the first step is an exterior garden that will be open to the public.

"Radar antennas, anchors and double ships wheels,” Cullen said of the garden. “Things that didn't really have space in a museum gallery, but now we can actually have an outdoor museum gallery."

Set to be ready by next year, Cullen says the outdoor garden will be followed by a full renovation of the interior of the building, opening up never before seen artifacts.

Director of Operations Alyssa Saldivar says that the interior of the building houses historic boats and other stored artifacts. She also says guided tours and learning centers are also part expansion.

"We want to give back to the public as much as we possibly can and this is one of the biggest steps we've ever taken at the maritime museum to do so,” said Saldivar.

The space was formerly a car dealership built in the 1920s. But now, has become something else great for history on the lakeshore.

"We want to be that premiere Great Lakes conservation destination,” said Cullen. “We're building that capacity and this is just the first step in that."

The Maritime Museum tells me the projects will break ground this year and are made possible through grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Rahr West Foundation right here in town.