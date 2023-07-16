The Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival is underway in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival at the Red Arrow Beach in Manitowoc brings in not only people from around the state, but ten semi-professional sand sculptors from around the country.

One of those sculptors is Marcie Cowles. She drove all of the way from Ohio for the event.

"I'm making Sandy Candy, this is going to be a gumball machine," Cowles said, describing her sculpture this weekend. "My original inspiration was Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."

Marcie has been to beaches all around the Midwest.

"That's what the fun part is you can do so many things in sand," she said. "You almost have to cap yourself off because it's so fun once you get started."

Someone that could not agree more with Marcie is Bill Knight. He is a master level sand sculptor and is running the event this weekend.

"It's super addictive," said Knight. "It's like once you start into it you can't stop, you have to have more of it."

Bill thinks the event is incredible for everyone involved.

"To walk over and look at a sand sculptor and go 'Oh wow! Okay, Wow!' and then knowing that a majority of that money that comes through that gate is going to go back into the local community," Knight said. "That to me is like a win-win-win situation for all of us."

Manitowoc Director of Tourism Courtney Hansen shares Bill's excitement.

"I look forward to having this be a can't miss, annual event every single July here on the shores of Lake Michigan," Hansen said. "It doesn't get much better than that."

As for the sculptors like Marcie, the event is less about the competition and more about their art.

"As an artist you want people to get their final sculpture and a good one," said Marcie. "You want them to be on top of their game. So we all encourage each other."

The sculptors will continue their work throughout the weekend with the champion being crowned on Sunday evening.