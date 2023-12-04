The second Manitowoc shooting in a month comes at the hands of two minors

A shooting on sunday evening in Manitowoc yielded no injuries but bullets flew into multiple apartments.

Manitowoc Assistant Chief, Jason Freiboth said that two suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting. Both suspects are from Two Rivers and both are minors.

Amibeth Olderman lives in the apartment complex where the incident occured and said she is still rattles. Olderman told me that she now fears to take her dog in walks come night time.

A 16- and 17-year-old from Two Rivers are under arrest after a shooting at a Manitowoc apartment complex on Sunday evening. Police say the shooting happened around 8 o'clock and one woman was outside walking her dog when it happened.

Amibeth Olderman lives in the apartment complex on Meadowbrook Drive in Manitowoc. Swas walking her dog gizmo when she heard the gunfire.

"I think I heard 6 or 7 right in a row,” Olderman said. “I was just shocked, you know."

Manitowoc Assistant Chief, Jason Freiboth says the shooting was originally thought to be targeted at unoccupied vehicles but turned out to be much more dangerous

"The stray bullets were actually entering apartments in the apartment complex,” Asisstant Chief Freiboth said.

Assistant Chief Freiboth says fortunately no one was hurt and since Sunday night, the suspects have been arrested.

"We voluntarily received and update as to where the suspects currently were and they surrendered voluntarily to law enforcement,” he said.

An event that happened so quick but remains etched in Amibeth's mind.

Amibeth told me that her parents live near where the November shooting on Viebahn Street took place. She is thankful her whole family was safe in both instances and hopes incidents like this stop.

"It just came out of the blue. I wasn't expecting it,” Amibeth said. “No, thinking this was a safe place. But... You just never know these days."

Police say the gun used in Sunday night's shooting was recovered and they say it was stolen.

The 16- and 17-year-old are facing several charges, including endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and recklessly endangering safety.