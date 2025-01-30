The search is on; Manitowoc officially begins the process of hiring a new superintendent

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc begins their search for a new superintendent.



MPSD's school board has hired a consultant to officially begin Manitowoc's superintendent search

Board President Chris Able says they will aim to announce the hiring in May

Paula and James Revolinsky say that communication in the most important quality in the new hire

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Manitowoc Public School District will soon welcome new permanent leadership. The school board has made its first official step in naming his full-time replacement.

A move into a new era. At a meeting Tuesday night, the Manitowoc school board hired a consultant to begin a superintendent search, to replace former outgoing leader Jim Feil.

"They build a picture of what kind of skill set we are looking for in a superintendent,” said Board President Chris Able. “What kind of knowledge we want for a superintendent."

Able says the consultant, Patti Vickman, a former superintendent at Southern Door High School, will be involved in the process from start to finish. A journey that Able says will be thorough.

"We don't want people to wake up one morning and go, 'What? They hired a superintendent? When did this happen?'”, says Able.

He said the board hopes to announce a new superintendent in May, after input from both staff and community groups.

”It's vital that the entire community has a chance to be involved in this process,” said Able. “However involved they want to be or not."

I met Paula and James Revolinsky while on a walk, they say the new superintendent needs one major quality.

"Good communication skills to parents, to staff, to fellow administrators,” said Paula.

"Communication is the foundation for getting things done,” James added.

In the past few years the school district has been at the center of several community topics. In 2023, Feil faced backlash after ending a free lunch program. Last spring, the school discovered a need for more than $160 million for facilities maintenance.

Paula thinks better communication will solve those issues.

"A lot of things probably have to have public meetings if he has a different view than what a lot of the people do,” she said.

Former Manitowoc Lincoln principal Lee Thennes has served as interim superintendent since August. Able says that that is incredibly valuable experience, but it's no guarantee he'll get the job. Able says every candidate will be treated equally.