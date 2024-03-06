The search for Elijah Vue sees some developments; how are searchers feeling?

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Elijah Vue has been missing for more than two weeks but the search organized by his family at the Mikadow Theatre in Manitowoc resumes. I caught up with some searchers to get their perspective on the developments in Elijah’s case.



After taking the last two days off, the search organized by the Vue family reconvened.

Searcher Mike Miller says that he hopes the new information on the Nissan Ultima can help narrow down a search area.

Fellow searcher Lori Supal hopes that Jesse Vang and Katrina Baur's appearances in court on Thursday will provide answers.

It is day 16 of searching and Manitowoc local, Mike Miller, decided to help the search for the second time this week.

"It needs to be done. If it were my family, I would want answers,” said Miller. “A lot of roads to cover, a lot of miles. The more we can get covered, the more the family can move on and search more areas here."

After Two Rivers Police released photos of a 1997 Nissan Ultima in connection with the investigation, Mike hopes a breakthrough will condense the search.

"Pin down at least some area of this county,” said Miller. “Right now, we are just searching the whole county, it's a big county."

But fellow searcher Lori Supal thinks the car provides more questions than answers.

"Where did the car even come from? Did it live in the apartment complex? Was it friends of theirs? Maybe just a little bit more information,” she said. “Was there DNA found in the car? Why do we think it's this specific car?”.

She hopes more answers come during Vang and Baur’s court appearances tomorrow.

"Let the people know, the Vue family not us,” Supal said. “The Vue family, what actually happened to this little boy so that they can sleep at night."

But Mike doesn't think anything new will come out of the case.

"I believe if the authorities don't have the answers yet from them, tomorrow is not going to change it,” he said. “So, we just need to keep on pushing forward here with the search."

Katrina Baur and Jesse Vang will appear at the Manitowoc County Courthouse at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday.

The Vue family will continue to search based in the Mikadow Theatre throughout the entire week.