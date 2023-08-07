The S.S. Badger closing has Manitowoc businesses looking for what's next

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The S.S. Badger is done with its 2023 season. A lot of people ride the ship daily, many of which businesses here in the area will not have the opportunity to have into their doors.

Cathy Karl owns the Heart and Homestead gift shop in downtown Manitowoc.

"Just like during the pandemic, we had to have a plan B, so again a plan B," Karl said. "We are land on only three sides and water on one, so we have no options to bring people from that side."

And this as a problem the Badger fixed, bringing in up to 600 people per day.

"They walk the streets in the evening and they peak in the windows," Karl explains. "They see what time we open and then they plan their shopping accordingly so they can be there by their departure time."

A departure time that will no longer be, according to Lake Michigan Carferry, which runs the Badger. The company says there was an accident with the dock on the Ludington side of the lake, which means the boat won't run the rest of the season.

But, Manitowoc Director of Tourism Courtney Hansen says there are still high hopes for tourists getting to town in other ways.

"Of course we're disappointed that folks can't come on the Badger this year, but we're still seeing more traffic driving in than ever before," Hansen said.

Hansen says although the Badger is done for this season, businesses should still be getting new visitors.

"There is still so much to do, see, and explore here, so while you can't do it on the big ship, we hope that folks drive on in the rest of the year," says Hansen.

A hope that Karl certainly shares.

"I'm sure that we'll survive just like we have the last 25 years, but it's just going to be a little tougher," Karl said. "You know you have to go on without it... as long as it's only temporary."