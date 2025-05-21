MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The weather at the lakeshore can be unpredictable, shifting from calm sun-soaked days to storms within days. Yet, no matter the forecast, the stunning beauty of our local area remains a constant. It is this captivating scenery that motivates photographers like Mike Henderson to share the Lakeshore’s charm with the world.

How Mike captures the story of the Lakeshore:

Telling the story of the Lakeshore one photo at a time

“I'm looking for perspective,” says Henderson, a Lakeshore photographer with over two decades of experience.

His focus goes beyond merely capturing a moment; he seeks to create a balanced portrayal of nature’s elements through his lens.

“There is something really unique about water,” he explains, highlighting the nature of the lake. “At times it can be angry.”

In addition to his photography, Henderson actively engages with the community by sharing his work on social media. This allows him to connect with both local residents and those who have moved away.

“They engage, I engage, and we talk about the story around that photo,” Henderson says. “Every photo has a unique story to it.”

From iconic shots of the lighthouse under a full moon to breathtaking displays of the Northern Lights dancing overhead ...

“It allows other individuals to connect with our area,” he said. “You're just out here in the elements. It's actually kind of fun,”

Mike Henderson is just one of many photographers who explore our fascinating home to create stunning art.