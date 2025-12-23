Teen injured after being struck by pickup truck while boarding school bus in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A 15-year-old was injured Monday morning after being struck by a pickup truck while attempting to cross the road to board a school bus in Manitowoc County.

The incident occurred at 7:23 a.m. in the 7000 block of County Highway J when the teen was crossing the road to reach a stopped school bus.

The school bus was stopped in the northbound lane with its flashing lights and stop arm extended when the juvenile attempted to cross the highway. A 2018 Ford F-150 traveling southbound struck the teen, who sustained minor injuries and was transported to a medical facility.

The pickup truck was operated by a 59-year-old man from the Village of St. Nazianz, who was cited for failure to stop for school bus and inattentive driving.

A second bus from the Valders Bus Company responded to the scene to transfer students from the bus that was attempting to pick up the injured teen.

Manitowoc County Sheriff Daniel Hartwig emphasized that the safety of children is a shared responsibility and reminded all drivers to remain alert and cautious around school buses.

"This includes stopping when required, slowing down around school buses, watching for children and being patient," Hartwig said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be available at this time.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including the Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, St. Nazianz Fire Department and First Responders, Valders School Resource Officer, Valders Ambulance and Valders Bus Company.

