Tastes around the world: local tradition, fundraiser celebrates 24 years

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Roncalli Catholic School's International Food Fair takes place this Saturday.



Director of Advancement Candice Giesen says that they are expecting 500 people in their 24th year

Funds from the tastes around the world will go to tuition aid

Doors open at the high school at 5PM

Unique cuisine from Italy to Poland, right here in Manitowoc. Roncalli High School is hosting an event that they say they can't go without, the International Food Fair.

In its two decades of existence, the Roncalli High School International Food Fair has drawn quite a following.

"It's just that one night of the year,” says Director of Advancement Candice Giesen. “It's always that first Saturday of November that people know, we're going to Roncalli to celebrate tastes around the world."

Giesen is in charge of the event that is for adults only due to alcohol sales.

"You're actually taste-testing food from around the world,” said Giesen.

She says they are expecting as many as 500 community members.

"I've actually been going to this event before I had a child,” said school parent, Arren Kelley.

She says it's a night she can't live without.

"It’'s just a very, very fun night to have for our community,” said Kelley. “It's very unique."

The event is for a good cause, as most funds go toward tuition for those that need it. The rest helps with everyday school expenses.

"It's something different than a lot of the smaller fundraisers that are done throughout the year,” said Kelley. “This is something really big that we are able to participate in."

"It's a fun thing to do,” Giesen said. “I love seeing other people happy and enjoying the night as well."

The event is open to the whole community, not just Roncalli grads. Doors open Saturday at 5PM.