Take Note Studio receives Conductor's Circle Award from Kindermusik International

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Take Note Studio recently received the Conductor's Circle Award from Kindermusik International, recognizing the top 1% of Kindermusik accredited studios worldwide that reach the most children.

"It really is such an honor especially knowing we live in a fairly small community," said Jessica Hanson, Take Note Studio director.

Hanson started Take Note Studio in 2006 after the Kindermusik classes she once took with her own child closed down. What began as filling a local gap has grown into a nonprofit organization with locations in Sheboygan, Manitowoc and De Pere, serving more than 450 students.

"Until we expanded into Sheboygan and De Pere, there were no programs there," Hanson said.

Kindermusik is an early childhood education program for children newborn to age 7, designed to build cognitive, social, emotional and physical skills through music and movement.

"Music is the only thing that really has an impact on every area of the brain," Hanson said.

Hanson's goal extends beyond music education — she aims to make it accessible for every family while fostering community connections.

"To be able to provide a village for our families and help parents who can often feel lonely, that's a real blessing we can give," Hanson said.

After two decades of operation, Hanson is witnessing her program come full circle.

"This is the first year I've had one of my students from the early days is now a young mom herself and she is now bringing her own child into the classroom," Hanson said.

Classes at Take Note run year-round, Monday through Friday with breaks built in throughout the year. For families looking to get started, the fall season kicks off September 8.

