MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Smoky conditions grounded historic T-34 Mentor aircraft at the Manitowoc County Airport, forcing pilots gathered for the T-34 Association's 19th annual event to put their practice on hold ahead of the EAA Airshow.

Watch the full broadcast here:

T-34 pilots grounded by smoke in Manitowoc ahead of EAA Airshow

The Beechcraft T-34 Mentor is a military trainer aircraft with decades of history. Pilots from across the country travel to Manitowoc each year to sharpen their skills before flying in formation to Oshkosh.

"Having to stand down and stay on the ground because we can't see each other when we are flying," pilot Drew DeBoskey said.

T-34 Association President Billy Smith said the gathering is designed to prepare the group for a large-scale formation flight.

"What we come here to do is, we knock the rust off of everybody and bring everybody up to a level so we can fly a 32 ship formation into EAA," Smith said.

Smith said Manitowoc has become a favorite stop for the group — and it goes beyond the airport's ramp and airspace.

"There is great ramp space and there's great air space but there are a lot of places that have that, the reason we keep coming back are the people that welcome us here like family," Smith said.

While waiting for the smoke to clear, pilots passed the time sharing their aviation stories. Pilot Michael Grossman reflected on how he got his start with the T-34.

"9 years ago this week I was invited to come and fly in a T-34 to see if I liked it and 30 days later I bought my own airplane," Grossman said.

Despite the weather setback, DeBoskey said the group is ready to fly.

"I'll tell you one thing, we're all ready to go and tomorrow the weather forecast looks a lot better so we'll be taking Manitowoc by storm," DeBoskey said.

Chapter 383 will serve as the opening act on Monday, flying in formation as they arrive in Oshkosh for the EAA Airshow.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.