SWAT team arrests Manitowoc man after domestic violence incident involving firearm

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A 42-year-old Manitowoc man was arrested following a domestic violence incident that prompted a SWAT team response after he allegedly fired a rifle during an assault on a female victim.

The Manitowoc Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 5100 block of Expo Drive on March 29, where they learned that a male suspect had physically assaulted a female victim. During the assault, police say the suspect held a rifle near the victim's head and discharged a round.

Believing the suspect remained inside the residence and was in possession of multiple firearms, authorities called in the Manitowoc County SWAT team. The tactical unit made entry into the home, where they took the man into custody.

The suspect was transported to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office jail, where he is being held on charges of battery, reckless endangering safety, disorderly conduct, and strangulation.

The investigation remains ongoing.