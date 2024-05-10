Suspect arrested in Green Bay after robbery at Manitowoc gas station

MANITOWOC (NBC26) — According to a press release from the Manitowoc Police Department, a suspect was arrested in Green Bay on Thursday after a gas station was robbed in Manitowoc.

Officers responded to the BP gas station located at 2914 Calumet Ave for a report of a robbery around 11:40 a.m., police said.

The suspect did not display a weapon during the robbery and left before police arrived, with an undetermined amount of money, according to the release.

With the help of the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, teams began tracking the suspect’s movement using drones and K9 Rocky. K9 Rocky led officers to evidence which had been discarded by the suspect. The dog also led officers to a nearby apartment complex. Using surveillance video from private citizens, investigators determined the suspect had passed through the area and had been picked up in a vehicle.

A short time later, officers learned the suspect was seen in Green Bay. With the help of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force, the suspect was located and arrested without incident. There is no danger to the public as a result of this incident, police said.

The suspect is currently being held at the Manitowoc County Jail on a probation hold and criminal charges are expected, according to the release.

