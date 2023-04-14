Student arrested after bringing unloaded firearm to Manitowoc school

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Roncalli Middle School and the Manitowoc Police Department addressed a situation where a student brought an unloaded firearm onto school property.

In a release from Roncalli Catholic Schools, two students were seen exchanging something in the school parking lot on Thursday, April 13. Another student saw the exchange and thought they saw a gun but wasn't sure. The principal was informed of the situation and contacted the Manitowoc Police Department to investigate the situation.

Through an investigation, it was confirmed that a student had brought an unloaded firearm onto school property. Roncalli Catholic Schools leadership and the parents of the two students involved cooperated with authorities.

Both students involved were arrested and taken to the Sheboygan Couty Juvenile Detention Center on charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, and possessing a firearm in a school zone.

According to Wisconsin State Statutes, along with Diocesan and school policies, the expulsion of a student is in order for possession of a firearm on school grounds

The Manitowoc Police Department stated this incident appears to be isolated.

“There is no information at this time that leads us to believe there was an intention to cause harm at the school,” said Nick Reimer, chief of police for the Manitowoc Police Department.

Leaders at Roncalli Catholic Schools are encouraging parents to talk with their children about the importance of sharing information with adults.

“Roncalli Middle School administration has met with faculty, staff and students this morning to inform them of the situation,” said John Stelzer, Roncalli Catholic Schools president. “In addition, counselors will be available throughout the day. Roncalli Catholic Schools continues to work to make the well-being of our students at the center of our mission. We thank God for our many blessings, and we ask for your prayers as we continue to work with our students and staff. We are grateful for the assistance of the Manitowoc Police Department."

