Staying open: one boutique's decision during the storm

Some businesses open for business during storm

Brianna Zipp works at the the Pink Petal boutique and said their business was not bad.

As the snow fell in Manitowoc, some businesses downtown had to decide whether to stay open or not. I caught up with a worker at a boutique.

"It's really cold out, the winds are crazy,” said Brianna Zipp. “But, I've had a few people coming in."

Zipp works at the Pink Petal Boutique. She says there's good and bad to snow days.

"This is definitely a good day for us to catch up from the holidays and do inventory now that it's January,” Zipp said. “But, we do like to see people coming in and us getting business."

Even with all of the snow, Zipp says she was surprised by the turnout.

"I’m glad that we decided to be open because we have had a little bit of business today,” Zipp said. “That's better than nothing."

Zipp says the first two months of the year are important for small businesses. She hopes people will continue to come out and shop this winter.