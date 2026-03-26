SS Badger to make 2026 maiden voyage May 15

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The S.S. Badger, Lake Michigan’s iconic car ferry, will embark on its 2026 maiden voyage May 15.

The Badger crew says they are eager to welcome passengers back aboard for scenic crossings and a host of activities. This year’s offerings include a new dining menu and the ferry’s signature “world famous” Badger Bingo, along with themed dockside events, shoreline cruises and Great Lake getaways.

According to the crew, special events are planned for the entire weekend of May 15-17. Those will be announced later.

“Don’t miss the boat this summer,” Badger representatives said in a statement. “It’s going to be another memorable season on Lake Michigan.”

Operating between Manitowoc and Ludington, Mich., the Badger carries both passengers and vehicles across Lake Michigan.