MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The SS Badger returned to Manitowoc Friday, marking the start of its 70th sailing season on Lake Michigan.

Watch the full broadcast here:

SS Badger returns to Lake Michigan for its 70th sailing season

The return of the car ferry is a yearly celebration for the city — and for the Red Hatters of Manitowoc, it is a tradition they look forward to every year.

"We meet them every year no matter the weather and we greet them and welcome them to Wisconsin and Manitowoc," Terry Prigge of the Red Hatters of Manitowoc said.

"It's exciting every time," Prigge said.

Courtney Hansen, Visit Manitowoc Director of Tourism, said the moment never gets old.

"Every year I get goosebumps just seeing it return ... you hear the horn, and you're like, it is definitely summer in Manitowoc," Hansen said.

"There is always such an energy on this day ... from here on out, full steam ahead," Hansen said.

As passengers stepped off the ship, crowds lined the shore to welcome the Badger back home. Among them were Manitowoc students Vivian Braunel and Cora Sukowhay.

"Welcome SS Badger," the students said.

"I've only seen it parked, I've never seen it come in before," Sukowhay said.

When asked if they were excited to see it come in, Braunel said: "Really excited. Like really happy just watching it go by."

In between boardings, I went inside to explore the history of this 410-foot giant. As a National Historic Landmark, the Badger remains the last coal-fired steamship of her kind still in operation.

Michigan travelers Janet and Donald Barz said there is no better way to cross the lake.

"It was wonderful, very smooth," Janet Barz said.

"I won the first Badger Bingo of the season," Donald Barz said.

"Big ship, more fun," he said.

The SS Badger will continue sailing between Manitowoc and Ludington through mid-October. This summer, the Badger is also offering shoreline cruises out on Lake Michigan.

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