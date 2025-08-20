SS Badger offers to take fans across Lake Michigan for the Packers season opener

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Football fans planning to attend the Green Bay Packers' season opener at Lambeau Field against the Detroit Lions now have the option to travel across Lake Michigan, instead of around it.

The SS Badger is offering to take travelers on a four-hour cruise from Ludington, Mich. to Manitowoc on game day, which is Sunday, Sept. 7. The car ferry will depart Ludington at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT) and arrive in Manitowoc at noon CT.

It takes about 45 minutes to travel by car from Manitowoc to Lambeau Field.

If fans decide to board the SS Badger, they'll be treated to food, drinks, and entertainment.

"The SS Badger transforms into a pre-game party atmosphere on game day," SS Badger Representative Thom Hawley said. "Passengers are encouraged to wear their team colors and join in the excitement as we cruise across the lake."

To claim tickets, visit the SS Badger's website or call 800-841-4243 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) daily.